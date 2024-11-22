“I went to fight for Senegal” - Heavyweight MMA king ‘Reug Reug’ carries his nation’s spirit in electric homecoming after ONE 169

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane knows that his career's accomplishments aren't just for him to celebrate.

The new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion received a grand welcome when he returned to his home nation of Senegal following his stunning victory over Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169.

In a video ONE Championship posted on YouTube, Kane said his world title win wasn't just for his career but a victory that the entire population of Senegal would celebrate.

'Reug Reug' said:

"I am very happy for all the Senegalese people. It is a victory for Senegal. I am very happy for my team. I am very happy for all the Senegalese people, I can't thank them enough for their support. I went to fight for Senegal. It was not easy, but God gave us the victory. We are very grateful to God."

Kane became the fourth holder of the ONE heavyweight MMA world title when he beat Malykhin for the strap at ONE 169 via split decision.

He's since made a stop in Dubai, where he normally trains, to celebrate the win with friend and former Liverpool center back Mamadou Sakho while also meeting with MMA superstar Francis Ngannou.

The 32-year-old then returned home to Senegal where thousands of people lined up the streets of his hometown in Thiaroye to celebrate his stunning world title win.

Kane was also a guest during Senegal's 2-0 win over Burundi in the qualification stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye calls 'Reug Reug' an inspiration for the next generation

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye had nothing but the highest of praise when Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane became the new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion.

Faye, Senegal's youngest-ever president, wrote on social media that Kane's historic win in Bangkok was a huge source of inspiration for Senegal.

He wrote:

"Congratulations to Oumar Kane, aka Reug Reug, for making history by becoming the first Senegalese MMA heavyweight world champion. Through his courage, determination, and talent, he honors Senegal and inspires an entire generation. Our nation is proud of this remarkable feat."

