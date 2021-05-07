Kamaru Usman would like to go to 'a violent place' with Colby Covington again 'when it makes sense' 

Kamaru Usman has explained why he wouldn't mind a rematch against Colby Covington. The reigning UFC welterweight champion has said his first fight with Covington was both fun and incredible.

During his interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Kamaru Usman said he wouldn't mind battling Covington again. One of the primary reasons why he is willing to do a second fight against The King of Chaos is because Usman is ready to go to his "violent place" once again.

However, Kamaru Usman did add that the rematch with Covington needs to make sense, and when it does, he will be ready to run it back with the No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight.

"It's a fun fight, it's an incredible fight and it's a fight that I like because I went to that place. I went to that violent place, I wouldn't mind going again there again. It just needs to make sense, and when it makes sense, absolutely, we can do it."

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington initially fought at UFC 245. 'The Nigerian Nightmare 'was victorious over Covington, finishing him in the final round of their brutal five-round title fight.

Kamaru Usman has registered three successful title defenses since beating Colby Covington

Since his win over Colby Covington at UFC 245, Kamaru Usman has beaten Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, then defeated former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, and recently beat Masvidal in a rematch at UFC 261.

Kamaru Usman is willing to go to a "violent place" again against Colby Covington "when it makes sense."



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/dZKjPj4XLz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2021

Kamaru Usman's first win over Gamebred came via decision after the latter had taken the fight on six days' notice. At UFC 258, Usman was at his best and put away Burns in one of the most clinical title defenses of recent times.

At UFC 261, Kamaru Usman finished Masvidal via second-round TKO to retain the UFC welterweight championship. With the win over the reigning BMF champion, The Nigerian Nightmare was immediately called out for a rematch by Covington.