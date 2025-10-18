"I went to war in 2024" - Mike Perry pokes fun at IRS woes, offers Donald Trump ringside seats in exchange for a pardon

Mike Perry raised concerns about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) approaching him, seemingly over the taxes he is expected to pay.Recently, Perry took to X and posted his woes. He jokingly addressed the message to United States President Donald Trump, asking for a tax pardon in exchange for front row seats to his next fight.Perry wrote:&quot;Yo @realDonaldTrump, it’s Platinum Perry — I went to war in 2024, and the IRS wants a rematch. Any chance you could throw your boy a pardon on these taxes? I’ll get you ringside seats next fight. #PlatinumProblems&quot;Perry is coming off an impressive win against Jeremy Stephens at the recent BKFC 82 event. In 2024, he fought Jake Paul in a high-profile influencer boxing match, and is reported to have earned around $600,000 fight purse, with potential pay-per-view share.He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the bare-knuckle fighting circuit, and his comments suggest that he is not happy with the portion of his earnings going towards taxes.Mike Perry raised concerns about taxation during his UFC tenureMike Perry's recent post on X is not the first time he has raised questions about the taxation laws. Following his win over Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in June 2020, Perry expressed his thoughts on the issue, highlighting how it has impacted his financial situation.When asked about his plans for the rest of the year during a backstage interview with Jon Anik, Perry replied:&quot;I'm gonna find that team, I've gotta make some moves. I've gotta take this money and I gotta move to a new area - me and my girl - and there's some big things happening in my life. I'm gonna go put some things together. I've gotta pay some bills, pay some debts.&quot;He added:&quot;I've gotta go talk to the tax folk, and see if we can run that number down. Because I believe I paid out over $100,000 last year between a couple of different countries, and then they're trying to hit me again at the end of the year. It's almost like I don't even fight for minimum wage sometimes. I ain't trying to be one of these guys asking for more money. I'm not. I'm asking for the government to stop taking so much of this. &quot;Check out Mike Perry's comments below (2:27):