“I could do whatever style I feel like” - Jonathan Di Bella says his versatile striking separates him from the pack

Jonathan Di Bella doesn't see himself being tied to one specific style.

After just three fights under the ONE Championship banner, Di Bella has quickly established himself as one of the best strikers on the planet. After scoring wins against Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams, and going five epic rounds with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Di Bella will take on another well-round opponent on Friday, December 6 at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

On that night, Di Bella will step back into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a showdown with Portuguese standout Rui Botelho.

Trending

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his return, Di Bella spoke about the wide variety of opponents he's faced over the last couple of years and his ability to adapt to an assortment of styles inside the Circle.

"I don't know, really," Di Bella said. "I believe that I have a different style than others. I could do many [different] styles. I could do whatever style I feel like I need to do that night. I could be technical."

Jonathan Di Bella expects Rui Botelho to come out confident and ready to fight

On paper, Rui Botelho goes into his clash with Jonathan Di Bella as a sizeable underdog. However, the two-sport star is feeling as confident as ever after scoring a couple of shocking wins over Zhang Peimian and Thai prospect Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

Recognizing Botelho's recent success, Di Bella expects him to come out swinging and looking to land another improbable win on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"He's gonna be confident," Di Bella said. "You know, he beat two good guys. And he's going to be on a good confidence boost, and he's going to be ready to come at me. And he wants his title shot, too, so he's gonna come at me harder. So I'm excited for that. I'm excited for the fans that they're going to get a good fight."

Who walks away with a win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback