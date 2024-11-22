"I will be appealing today's decision" - Conor McGregor issues statement after being found guilty by civil court in sexual assault case

Conor McGregor recently issued a statement after being found guilty of sexual assault in civil court. The Irishman expressed his disappointment in how the proceedings were handled and vowed to put the process in motion in an attempt to clear his name of wrongdoing.

Nikita Hand, who was the victim of the UFC star's sexual assault, was overcome with emotion following the jury's guilty verdict that will see him pay her nearly $250,000. She thanked her legal team, family, and supporters for sticking by her throughout the process. While speaking to reporters outside the court, Hand expressed her gratitude to the jury for ensuring that McGregor's celebrity status didn't overshadow the nature of what he was being accused and charged with.

'The Notorious' made it known that he wasn't happy with the verdict and took to his X account to dispute the court. McGregor mentioned that he will be exercising his legal right to appeal and noted that he is focusing on his future rather than dwelling on the past:

"I will be appealing today's decison. The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide [heart and prayer emojis]."

Fans react to Conor McGregor's statement

Fans took to the comment section to weigh in and share their reaction to Conor McGregor's statement, where he mentioned that he plans to appeal the guilty verdict.

The majority of fans trolled McGregor by bringing up his partner Dee Devlin as well as Khabib Nurmagomedov's 2019 post about him, while others mentioned that the Irishman should strongly consider returning to the octagon in order to get his life back on track:

"Khabib was right"

"Get back in the ring and get that head back on track, us fans miss you and wanna see you much more and postivity vibes your way"

"What a fall from grace"

Fan reaction posts regarding McGregor's statement [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]

