“I will beat that guy anyway” - ‘Reug Reug’ wasn’t letting health issues stop him from hammering ‘Buchecha’

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane wasn’t letting a stomach bug from claiming the biggest win of his career.

Kane matched up against Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida in a heavyweight classic at ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The match was the third time that ‘Reug Reug’ and ‘Buchecha’ were matched up, but it was the only time that the bout reached the venue following a string of injuries canceling the first two meetings.

Aware of the magnitude behind the match, Kane knew that he wasn’t going to allow anything to stop him from getting his hands on Almeida. Not even a stomach bug.

Kane told South China Morning Post that he was vomiting mere minutes before he walked out to the ring. Nonetheless, ‘Reug Reug’ battled through and put on one of his best outings in his young career.

“Yeah, I was feeling a bit weak because I ate a banana before getting into the ring and actually I was vomiting. But you know, but the key thing is that Buchecha knew. Even if you look in his eyes you knew that I was going to win the fight. Even if you cut one of my legs, I will beat that guy anyway.”

Despite throwing up and draining his energy at the back, ‘Reug Reug’ put on a showing that shouldn’t even be possible for a fighter his size.

The 6-foot heavyweight weaved across the ring as if he was a bantamweight and blasted ‘Buchecha’ with the hardest shots that the 17-time BJJ world champion suffered in his career.

Although ‘Buchecha’ had his moments in the match, especially in grappling exchanges, the punishment that ‘Reug Reug’ dished out and the aggressiveness he showed was more than enough for the unanimous decision win.

Watch Kane's entire interview below: