WATCH: Get a ringside view of the chaotic heavyweight battle between ‘Reug Reug’ and ‘Buchecha’

At ONE FIght Night 13 last Friday, we were treated to a heavyweight MMA thriller between Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane. The bout between the 17-time BJJ world champion and Senegalese wrestling superstar was undeniably the best of the night and one of the best of the year.

The near-universal consensus coming into the bout was that the previously undefeated 'Buchecha' would run through the relatively green 'Reug Reug'. What transpired, however, was a back-and-forth brawl with Kane narrowly edging out Almeida. The clash of modern-day titans was intense from the second it started right down to the final bell.

ONE Championship posted a video of the action from ringside:

"THIS IS MADNESS 🔥 @reug_reug1 @marcusbuchecha⁠ Tune in to Prime Video NOW to catch the rest of ONE Fight Night 13!⁠"

Almeida, a 17-time BJJ world champion and undefeated in his pro MMA career, has finished all his four opponents in the first round prior to facing 'Reug Reug'. Not yet used to adversity in MMA, the Brazilian grappling legend was visibly rattled the first time he got hit cleanly by Kane.

From there, it was pure heart and instinct as Almeida scrambled to get a grip of one of Kane's limbs in order to ground and control him. Surprisingly, the Senegalese warrior showed some crafty work on the ground, enough to repel the legendary grappling of his BJJ black belt foe. Almeida barely survived the first round.

With his best weapons pretty much nullified, 'Buchecha' showed tremendous courage to just bite down on his mouthpiece and stand and trade with 'Reug Reug'. Surprisingly, Almeida held his own against the KO specialist.

Across the three-round ballet of violence, both fighters shined in their own ways. Kane landed the harder shots on the feet while Almeida was able to utilize his powerful takedowns and controlled the fight once it hit the ground. In the end, 'Reug Reug' was handed the unanimous decision win based perhaps on the accumulated damage he inflicted on his opponent.

From here, the Senegalese fighter is inching closer to a world title shot while 'Buchecha' has been handed his first pro MMA loss. One can see this as a growing opportunity for the previously undefeated BJJ legend, who was given the opportunity to see the holes in his game and improve upon them in the future.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.