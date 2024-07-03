“I will do my best to make Thai fans proud” - Saemapetch carries his people’s spirit against Nico Carrillo

Saemapetch Fairtex seeks to make the Thai people proud when plunges back into action this week against Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo. The 29-year-old Fairtex Training Center afiiliate will battle the 'King of the North' in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his scheduled match, Saemapetch shared that against Carrillo he is drawing inspiration from the hometown crowd and is looking to make them proud by coming up with a winning performance.

The Chiang Mai Province native said:

"I'm so pumped for this fight to be able to represent the Thai people in the ring at ONE Fight Night 23. No matter what happens, I will do my best to make Thai fans proud of me."

Saemapetch returns to action since last competing in February, where he exacted payback on Algerian Mohamed Younes Rabah with an impressive first-round TKO victory.

The veteran Thai fighter made his ONE Championship debut in July 2018 and has won nine of his 14 fights.

Meanwhile, Carrillo goes for a fourth straight victory at ONE Fight Night 23 since debuting in April last year. His latest win was over former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in December by knockout in the second round.

ONE Fight Night 23 will emanate from the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo looks to take advantage of loopholes in Saemapetch's game

Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo is confident of coming out on top of Saemapetch Fairtex in their match at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5 in Thailand by capitalizing on what he believes are loopholes in the game of his Thai opponent.

The 25-year-old Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy standout shared to ONE Championship in an interview that he has studied Saemapetch in the lead-up and has taken note of some tendecies that should work to his advantage.

Carrillo said:

"He blows hot and cold. I believe on this platform, you can't afford to be hot and cold."

Carrillo, the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, is hoping that a victory at ONE Fight Night 23 would finally open an opportunity for him to vie for the world title against reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty.

