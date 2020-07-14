"I will break him within two rounds" - Cody Garbrandt calls out reigning champion for grudge match

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt wants to settle his beef with reigning champ Petr Yan and has vowed to break the Russian within a couple of rounds if the pair throw down inside the Octagon in the future.

“No Love” recently ended a dismal run of defeats and grabbed his first win since December 2016 by violently knocking out Raphael Assuncao late in the second round at UFC 250. Petr Yan is now the king of the bantamweight division after beating Jose Aldo to a pulp in the fifth round of the pair's championship fight this past weekend.

Cody Garbrandt and Petr Yan have been involved in some heated exchanges since last year and the pair have now chosen to go public about their mutual dislike for each other on social media. Yan and Garbrandt infamously had an altercation backstage at UFC 245 last December, following Petr Yan's knockout victory over Cody Garbrandt’s long-time coach and friend Urijah Faber.

Cody Garbrandt took to Twitter to call out Petr Yan to settle their rivalry once and for all inside the Octagon. Cody Garbrandt also predicted how a potential fight between him and Yan would pan out. Cody said that he will "break him in the first two rounds" and then put him to sleep in the third.

We have unfinished business!! I’ll break him in 2 rounds Ko him in the 3rd I want to break his will. https://t.co/tX7xl003qS — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Let’s find out, we have unfinished business!! You only act tough when your rat looking friend got his camera out. https://t.co/EM3NEI5Ucq — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 12, 2020

Now, speculations are rife that Cody Garbrandt and Petr Yan might soon get to settle their beef inside the Octagon.

The MMA community also seems to believe that Aljamain Sterling should get the first shot at the belt, but Garbrandt's popularity and the bad blood between him and Yan could open up an opportunity for No Love to skip the line.