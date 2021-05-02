"I will buy some expensive car and crash it" - Jiri Prochazka reveals what he plans on doing with the UFC Vegas 25 bonus money

For his emphatic victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 25, Jiri Prochazka received two bonuses from the UFC. The Czech fighter was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus and the 'Performance of the Night' bonus, as he earned an extra of $100K to cap off a very successful night.

During his post-fight press conference, Jiri Prochazka revealed what he intended on doing with the bonuses he had earned. The light heavyweight sensation jokingly claimed that he would buy an expensive car and crash it somewhere. However, Prochazka later added that he would use the bonus money to pay for his house.

"I will buy some expensive car and crash it for something. No, I don't know. I don't know, I need to pay [for] my house. I need to pay some money to my house."

Jiri Prochazka also added that he certainly likes money and his ego also likes to have everything that comes with it. He even mentioned that he is a fan of the parties, the cars, and the lifestyle that accompany big money.

However, the other side of Prochazka wants to stay in a forest, live in a small house, and train every day to get better. Hence, either the Czech fighter has the urge to enjoy a fancy lifestyle or do the complete opposite of it.

"I like the money, my ego likes to have everything. Like the girls, the cars, the expensive ships, and the big parties but the other side of myself wants to live just in the forest, in the small house, and practice. Day by day just practice and going to the mastering, going for the mastery day by day, nothing else."

Jiri Prochazka secured a huge victory at UFC Vegas 25:

At UFC Vegas 25, Jiri Prochazka put away Dominick Reyes in the main event, which many have regarded as one of the best fights and performances of 2021.

Advertisement

Having beaten Reyes with a second-round KO, Jiri Prochazka certainly entered the conversation for a shot at Jan Blachowicz's UFC light heavyweight title at some point down the road.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kQZI6eQKBw — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 2, 2021