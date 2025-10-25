  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I will come to take this belt" - Umar Nurmagomedov warns Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan after UFC 321 win

"I will come to take this belt" - Umar Nurmagomedov warns Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan after UFC 321 win

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 21:04 GMT
Umar Nurmagomedov (left) sends chilling warning to Merab Dvalishvili (middle) and Petr Yan (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Umar Nurmagomedov (left) sends chilling warning to Merab Dvalishvili (middle) and Petr Yan (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Umar Nurmagomedov bounced back from the only loss of his career at UFC 321. Seizing the moment, the fighter made a daring callout to Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan, who are scheduled to lock horns for a bantamweight title clash at UFC 323 in December.

Ad

In his main card fight against Mario Bautista, the Dagestani employed a grappling-heavy game to outpoint his opponent to a unanimous decision win.

Right from the opening bell, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege put immense pressure. While he got caught in a seemingly tight toe hold in the opening round and was monetarily dropped with a knee strike in the second, Nurmagomedov was largely able to control the fight with takedowns and positional control using body locks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite the convincing win, the 29-year-old showed true humility during his post-fight interview, admitting that he still considers himself an amateur in wrestling and has a long way to go before reaching the levels of his legendary cousin Khabib.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The No.2-ranked bantamweight contender then directed his attention to Dvalishvili and Yan, saying:

"Believe me, I will be ready, [a] 100 times better than today. I will do it, and I will come to take this belt. Doesn't matter who is going to be Petr Yan, Mirab [Dvalishvili] whoever else? Doesn't matter, guys, I will become champion."
Ad

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's callout to Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan below:

Ad

The only loss of Nurmagomedov's MMA career came against Dvalishvili at UFC 311, where he dropped a unanimous decision to the Georgian following five closely contested rounds.

Following his win in Abu Dhabi, he is now 19-1 in MMA, with wins against the likes of Cory Sandhagen and Bekzat Almakhan, among others.

Elsewhere at UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern earned a unanimous decision win against Virna Jandiroba to claim the vacant women's strawweight title.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications