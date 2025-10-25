"I will come to take this belt" - Umar Nurmagomedov warns Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan after UFC 321 win

Umar Nurmagomedov bounced back from the only loss of his career at UFC 321. Seizing the moment, the fighter made a daring callout to Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan, who are scheduled to lock horns for a bantamweight title clash at UFC 323 in December.In his main card fight against Mario Bautista, the Dagestani employed a grappling-heavy game to outpoint his opponent to a unanimous decision win.Right from the opening bell, Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege put immense pressure. While he got caught in a seemingly tight toe hold in the opening round and was monetarily dropped with a knee strike in the second, Nurmagomedov was largely able to control the fight with takedowns and positional control using body locks.Despite the convincing win, the 29-year-old showed true humility during his post-fight interview, admitting that he still considers himself an amateur in wrestling and has a long way to go before reaching the levels of his legendary cousin Khabib.The No.2-ranked bantamweight contender then directed his attention to Dvalishvili and Yan, saying:&quot;Believe me, I will be ready, [a] 100 times better than today. I will do it, and I will come to take this belt. Doesn't matter who is going to be Petr Yan, Mirab [Dvalishvili] whoever else? Doesn't matter, guys, I will become champion.&quot;Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's callout to Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan below:The only loss of Nurmagomedov's MMA career came against Dvalishvili at UFC 311, where he dropped a unanimous decision to the Georgian following five closely contested rounds.Following his win in Abu Dhabi, he is now 19-1 in MMA, with wins against the likes of Cory Sandhagen and Bekzat Almakhan, among others.Elsewhere at UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern earned a unanimous decision win against Virna Jandiroba to claim the vacant women's strawweight title.