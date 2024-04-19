"I will definitely be stronger" - Stamp jokes about being 'chubbier' in strawweight move to challenge Xiong Jing Nan

ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex says fans should expect a stronger version of her in the coming months.

On September 8, the promotion's first-ever three-sport queen will look to conquer a higher weight class when she challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the women's strawweight MMA strap at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

Stamp, who already reached the top of the heap at 115 pounds in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, will certainly need to put on some additional muscle to deal with the dominant Chinese world champion.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Thai megastar quipped about adding some pounds to her lean physique.

"I will definitely be be stronger in strawweight, but I'll be a little bit chubbier as well."

All jokes aside, Stamp will certainly be in for the fight of her life to dethrone the mighty Xiong.

It's a gargantuan task that even former longtime atomweight champ Angela Lee wasn't able to accomplish.

'The Panda' remains unbeaten at strawweight, with seven straight successful title defenses to her name.

Let's see if Stamp can once again shock the world in ONE's return to the United States. Follow this link for the pre-sale of tickets for ONE 168: Denver.

Stamp must first handle business at atomweight vs Denice Zamboanga

Before her date with destiny with Xiong, Stamp must first set order in her own division against a familiar face who wants to make her reign shortlived.

The 26-year-old old fan-favorite will defend her atomweight MMA gold for the first time against former teammate and close pal Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In the same interview, Stamp admitted being wary of the challenger's improved striking, particularly her boxing combinations.

"Denice has very good boxing, and she's a very good fighter. She's stronger and has powerful punches."

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime, free for North American Prime Video subscribers.

