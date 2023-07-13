Arianny Celeste recently took to Instagram to share footage of a fun-filled 'Cabana Day' in Las Vegas at the Rouge Room LV. The UFC octagon girl was having drinks with friends and relaxing poolside in the video, captioning the post:

"Cabana day at @rougeroomlv 👙 #vegaslife #localspot #staycool #happymoms #bikinimom #reels #girlsjustwanttohavefun"

Check out Arianny Celeste's post below:

Fans responded to the post, offering her plenty of compliments. @manpromisingyoung stated:

"I will die for you 😍"

@hsw4kids_ claimed:

"Give me a leash and I’ll put it on and I’ll follow you anywhere"

@myronreynolds94 responded:

"Ariany your one sexy woman"

@darren_vanvliet_ took a more modest approach:

"You look amazing and beautiful, enjoy your time, with all yr beautiful friends ❤️"

@puertorlcanjew stated:

"Sexiest woman on the planet"

@april_wellnesss, who was tagged in the video, responded:

"Hot girl summer loading 😍 🔥"

@dreamersla2.0 pointed out that Celeste frequents Vegas hot spots:

"You go to all the cool spots!"

@_tural_shukurlu_ offered the UFC octagon girl a hug:

"I'm hugging you 🤗 🥰 😇"

@tiffanymarie_davis, who was also tagged in the video, stated:

"So much fun @rougeroomlv !! Let’s do it again 😍 🔥 @ariannyceleste"

@andytellez313 proclaimed Celeste looked beautiful:

"Beautiful as always 😍 queen"

@rodneyanderson61 used plenty of emojis to get his point across:

"😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 GORGEOUS SEXY WOMAN 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍"

Check out the best fan reactions to Arianny Celeste's post below:

Fan reactions

Arianny Celeste shares secret to success learned from late UFC makeup artist

Long-time UFC makeup artist Suzy Friton passed away on September 9th, 2021 after battling stage four breast cancer.

UFC @ufc In memory of Suzy Friton In memory of Suzy Friton https://t.co/AUmOAbJNrN

Arianny Celeste recently shared the advice that she learned from Friton. During an interview with Kollectin, the long-time UFC octagon girl stated:

"No matter where you go, no matter what you do, whatever room you walk into, make sure you're nice, you say hello, you're polite and you make people feel special, no matter who they are and I think that's really helped me in my career because people tend to say I'm super nice... I tend to get like rehired."

Check out Arianny Celeste's comments on the advice Suzy Friton gave her below:

Celeste shared that she always greets everyone from the hiring people to the security staff. While she has served as an octagon girl with the UFC since 2006, she has also done plenty of work in the modeling industry as well.

