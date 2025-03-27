“I will donate to Muslim brothers of mine” - Rodtang reveals generous gesture after $50K bonus-winning KO of Takeru 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon proudly represented his Muslim heritage by wearing the keffiyeh (traditional Muslim headdress) when he entered the ring in his ONE 172 main event showdown against Takeru Segawa last Sunday, March 23.

Shortly after notching one of the most impressive victories of his career and getting rewarded handsomely, 'The Iron Man' made sure not to forget his Muslim brothers.

Rodtang silenced the Japanese faithful at Saitama Super Arena when he needed just 80 seconds to demolish the hometown hero using his nuclear-left hand.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, the Thai megastar admitted he was a bit surprised that the fight ended the way it did:

"I feel amazing. I didn’t realize that there’s a lot of power in my left hand."

The highest-paid Muay Thai fighter in the world also got richer after receiving a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from Chatri Sityodtong for arguably the most fearsome finish of ONE 172.

Rodtang showed kindness and generosity after stating he'd share his blessings with the Muslim community:

"For this bonus, thank you very much. Part of this bonus, I will donate to Muslim brothers of mine who are in need."

Rodtang relieved left hand is fully healed after using it to KO Takeru

The injury bug squashed Rodtang and Takeru's initial meeting last year. 'The Iron Man' had to beg off after injuring his left hand in training.

A year later, it feels like poetic justice after the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion decimated the Japanese superstar using that same hand.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson, Roodtang said:

"First, I must say, before the first fight was supposed to happen with Takeru, I had an injury on my left hand. And now that I’ve recovered, I feel all the power in here. I didn’t realize I could finish him, but now I did."

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang is available via watch.onefc.com

