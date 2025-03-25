Gut-stricken Takeru apologizes to Japanese fans after losing to Rodtang: “I was not able to show a performance that everyone expected”

Takeru Segawa knew all eyes were on him inside Saitama Super Arena in the biggest match of his life against Rodtang Jitmuangnon last Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Unfortunately, the Japanese superstar could not live up to the expectations of his hometown fans, as he got eviscerated in the opening round of the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

After exchanging a few blows with 'The Iron Man', Takeru got caught by a precise left hook to the chin that immediately sent him to the canvas around a minute and a half into the match.

'The Natural Born Krusher' was visibly dazed and tried his darndest to answer the standing eight count, but his wobbly legs simply could no longer push through.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rodtang silenced the crowd and came away with the highlight reel-worthy knockout victory.

A visibly distraught Takeru held back tears as he left the ring after suffering the shocking defeat.

Ad

Speaking to the media in his ONE 172 post-event interview, the 33-year-old superstar humbly apologized to his loyal followers for falling short against Rodtang.

"And myself, being the last and main match, I was not able to show a performance that everyone expected. That makes it really hard and I just feel very sorry for everybody who supported me."

Watch Takeru's full interview:

Ad

Ad

Rodtang admits he expected a longer fight with Takeru

After the heated staredowns they've exchanged in the build-up to this epic showdown, Rodtang was prepared to go all five rounds with Takeru if need be.

So much so, that the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion was quite shocked he was able to finish the Japanese superstar in under two minutes.

'The Iron Man' said during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

Ad

"What I think about Takeru, since Takeru joined ONE Championship I've been watching Takeru. I know that Takeru is a K1 champion, and he is one of the best. Takeru has never given up spirit. He's one of the best in the world, and I feel like this fight should have lasted longer."

To be fair, Takeru also caught Rodtang with a left of his own prior to that fight-ending missile. The Thai wrecking ball's iron chin was simply indestructible and his nuclear power remains unmatched.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.