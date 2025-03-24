“See you in the next fight” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon determined to deliver more fireworks after sublime KO of Takeru at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon proved once more why he's a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

The Thai superstar shocked the world when he knocked out Takeru Segawa in their flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of the stacked ONE 172 card this Sunday at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Despite the hype surrounding the match, Rodtang needed just 80 seconds to stop Takeru in front of the Japanese faithful.

Taking to Instagram following his victory, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion promised to deliver another all-time showstopper the next time he steps between the ropes.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon posted:

"Thank you for everything, I am very happy to show everything with the pressure I have, I can do it, see you in the next fight.🙏🏻🙏🏻🇹🇭"

Rodtang and Takeru are two of the greatest fighters of this generation, and their ONE 172 matchup was billed as a groundbreaking moment in kickboxing history.

Takeru is arguably the greatest Japanese kickboxer in history and is the only three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion after he captured the promotion's super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight titles.

Rodtang, meanwhile, holds an astounding 273-43-10 professional record and reigned as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion from 2019 to 2024.

He only lost the gold on the scales after he missed weight in his supposed world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169, a match he still won via dominant unanimous decision.

With the martial arts world firmly watching, Rodtang put on a classic showing when he took Takeru out with his patented left hook 1:20 into the opening round.

Takeru tried to beat the count, but he was far too shaken, forcing referee Olivier Coste to rule the KO win for Rodtang.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon says renewed sense of focus helped him in his KO win over Takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon admitted he wasn't his old self before his match against Takeru at ONE 172, and he knew he had to return to his old persona if he wanted to showcase his pure form.

In the card's post-event press conference, Rodtang said:

"I remind myself every day during training on how successful I was and why I became famous in the first place, and now I'm really dedicated. I have no breaks."

