WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang shows why he's an autograph machine as he soaks up the fans' love after his KO of Takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon always tries his best to give fans a memorable moment whenever they cross paths with him. He added another one to his long list of hilarious encounters this past Sunday, March 23, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

'The Iron Man' brought out his vicious side against Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa, knocking him out in just a minute and some change owing to the incredible power in his left hand.

As he made his way to the back, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was asked by a fan for his signature. Unable to do so since his hands were still wrapped inside the eight-ounce gloves, Rodtang opted to reproduce his signature using his mouth.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the moment on Instagram with the accompanying caption:

"Signing autographs the Rodtang way ✍️😂 @rodtang_jitmuangnon"

Watch the entire video below:

The highlight-reel knockout of 'The Natural Born Krusher' in front of his compatriots inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and later signing an autograph the non-traditional way, perfectly encapsulates Rodtang's personality inside and outside the circle.

This victory marked the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate's 17th win under the ONE banner. He is now tied with ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee for the most victories in the promotion.

Rodtang takes home $50,000 performance bonus for knockout of Takeru

Rodtang's fourth finish in 19 total appearances in ONE not only earned him a knockout of the year candidate but also a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In addition to the 27-year-old superstar, young MMA phenom Adrian Lee, new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, and new ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu were also awarded $50,000 each by ONE's big boss for their spectacular finishes.

The full replay of ONE 172 is available at watch.onefc.com.

