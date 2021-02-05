"I will be excited to challenge him"- Alexander Volkov ready to cross paths with Jon Jones at heavyweight

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov has claimed that is open to sharing the Octagon with heavyweight newcomer Jon Jones. The Russian believes that Jones is a good addition to the division and there are plenty of options for him in his new weight class.

The Russian fighter is coming off the back of a big win over Walt Harris at UFC 254. Volkov, on his Fight Island debut, put away The Big Ticket in the second round and got back to winning ways after a loss to Curtis Blaydes.

During the UFC Vegas 18 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the opportunity to catch up with Alexander Volkov himself. The Russian opened up about Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight and also acknowledged the former champion as one of the best fighters in the UFC.

"He is a legendary fighter, he is one of the best fighters in the UFC. The thing is that Bones comes to heavyweight and makes our division much more interesting. All of us can challenge him in the future, of course, I will be excited to challenge him in the future too," said Alexander Volkov.

Jon Jones is expected to be in the mix to challenge for the UFC heavyweight title right away. With UFC 260 set to determine the fate of the title, the former UFC light heavyweight champion could end up fighting either Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou in the near future.

Alexander Volkov's focus is on Alistair Overeem at the moment

This weekend's UFC Vegas 18 main event will feature two of the hardest-hitting heavyweights in Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem. Volkov, for one, will look to build on his last win and put an end to Overeem's final run at the title.

Alistair Overeem, on the other hand, has claimed that this will be his final run at the belt. The former heavyweight title contender has claimed that he will immediately retire once he wins the UFC heavyweight title.

Overeem knows for a fact that he is running short on time. Expect nothing but fireworks from The Demolition Man if he gets going inside the Octagon against Drago at UFC Vegas 18.