"I will fight him" - Johan Ghazali gets candid about his chances in a potential fight against 'idol' Rodtang

ONE flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan Ghazali hasn't been shy about expressing his admiration for his favorite fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

While 'Jojo' absolutely looks up to the longtime flyweight Muay Thai world champion, he has no problem signing the dotted line if ONE decides to offer him the fight against his idol.

Appearing on the 4oz to Freedom YouTube channel, Ghazali was asked when he'll be ready to face Rodtang.

The 17-year-old answered:

"Realistically, I'd say four or five fights. But if they give me the opportunity, I will fight him. I'd definitely fight him."

While the Malaysian-American phenom will be honored to duel 'The Iron Man', he was also candid about his chances if they match up at this stage of his career.

Johan Ghazali added:

"But to beat him, give me four or five fights, a few more experience, and a few more training camps. It'll be more realistic."

While Ghazali and Rodtang won't share the ring just yet, they'll be fighting different opponents on the same card this coming weekend.

These two heavy-hitting flyweights will suit up at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali will look to extend his winning streak against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat. Rodtang, on the other hand, will return to kickboxing in a non-title war with Denis Puric.

Johan Ghazali wants to realize his full potential ASAP

While Johan Ghazali is careful not to bite more than he can chew, he's also eager to climb up the ladder the fastest way he can.

In an earlier interview with the Borneo Post, the wise teenager explained why he wants to realize his high ceiling as soon as he can:

"I believe that I can't be doing this forever, so I aim to achieve my dreams as soon as I can and pursue other things that interest me in life."

Catch Johan Ghazali's first fight of 2024 at ONE 167, live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.