“I will not have a fight tougher than with my brother” – MMA debutant Kade Ruotolo reveals where his strong will comes from

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is ready to make his professional mixed martial arts debut in a few weeks' time, and he says he is more than prepared to throw down in this massive challenge.

Ruotolo believes the multitude of fist-fights he has gotten into with his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, has sharpened his fighting spirit leading up to this moment.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo said his scraps with Tye will always be the toughest battles of his life.

The 21-year-old American phenom stated:

"I just know I will not have a fight tougher than what I’ve gone through with my brother. I don’t think it’s possible. I don’t know if it’s humanly possible."

Kade Ruotolo will make his professional MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Kade Ruotolo promises to showcase meaner side in MMA debut

BJJ black belt phenom Kade Ruotolo can't wait to throw down in the cage as an MMA fighter in his next fight. And he wants to show fans just how tough he really is.

He will get that chance against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 early next month. The 21-year-old told ONE Championship:

"We’re nice outside the ring. We try to be super mellow, good vibes, but when we step in the ring, all that goes out the window."