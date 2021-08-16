"I will be fighting professional boxers" - Jake Paul claims he's just getting warmed up, promises boxing community he will soon fight professional pugilists

Jake Paul is dead serious about his career as a professional boxer and wants to compete with elite pugilists down the line.

Paul is just three fights into his career as a professional boxer, but has picked up knockout wins in all the bouts. However, he is yet to face a professional inside the squared circle.

Jake Paul has made it clear that he intends on taking on professional boxers. Paul says he is just 24 years old and continues to improve with every single fight, and while he wants to fight professional boxers down the line, he doesn't want to rush into things.

In an interview with iFL TV, Jake Paul stated the following:

"Yeah look, I mean I'm just getting warmed up with what I can do and I'm just getting started. I'm only 24 years old and I'm trying to do as many fights as possible and fight as many people as possible and Tyron's (Woodley) been boxing longer than I have. He was winning UFC championships, knocking people out with punching/boxing while I was on Disney channel doing the 'Hi, I'm Jake Paul and you are watching the Disney channel.' He's been boxing longer than me and I'm taking this one fight at a time and I'm increasing the level of my opponents each time."

"Most boxers at the 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 6-0 stage are fighting people who are put into the ring to lose just so the professional fighters can build their records. I'm not like them. I'm trying to fight tough, hard people, challenge myself and sell massive pay-per-views. The level of opponents will increase and I will be fighting professional boxers."

Jake Paul faces the biggest challenge of his boxing career later this month

Make no mistake, Paul's upcoming opponent Tyron Woodley is definitely going to put the YouTuber's skills as a professional boxer to the test.

As Jake Paul himself stated, Woodley is a former UFC champion and has knocked people out inside the octagon. He is a much more difficult beast to conquer compared to the other fighters Paul has faced.

