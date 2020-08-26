Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has his options laid out in front of him and on top of his wish list is a heavyweight clash against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Fabricio Werdum claims that he will beat Jon Jones in a potential heavyweight clash.

Fabricio Werdum recently fought the last fight on his current UFC contract and is currently a free agent who's admittedly already attracting offers from potential suitors, including Bellator where he's been linked to a potential rematch with Fedor Emelianenko. Fabricio Werdum also said that he is in talks with ONE Championship about a potential rematch with heavyweight champ Brandon Vera.

However, even though he has options on the table, Fabricio Werdum could still re-sign with the UFC and has also named the one he's most interested in at the moment. Fabricio Werdum wants to return to the Octagon in a superfight against Jones, who recently vacated his light heavyweight belt. Jones recently expressed the desire to move up to heavyweight in a bid to become a two-division champion and a fight against Fabricio Werdum seems like the perfect heavyweight debut matchup for the former.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan recently, Fabricio Werdum shared his thoughts on the outcome of a potential fight against Jones.

“You know he’s a big guy, and Jon Jones should have zero problems to go to the heavyweight division,” Werdum said. “For sure not. Because he’s a heavyweight for a long-time. He’s a heavyweight. For sure, it’s not happening now, but maybe, I love the idea, one day against Jon Jones. And it’s not like I prep for him, I’m just confident. 100 percent I finish Jon Jones. I finish Jon Jones too. 100 percent. I’m confident, that’s it. I’m training. Good training, my mind’s okay. I finish him and anyone. 100 percent I believe that.”

Fabricio Werdum showed his class by scoring a huge upset win over Alexander Gustafsson at the UFC Fight Island recently and he wants to run through Jones to prove that he still has another title-run left in him.