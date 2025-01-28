"I will get that gold" - Nico Carrillo even more determined to become world champion after crushing KO defeat

After sustaining a tough first-round knockout loss at the hands of Nabil Anane in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash at ONE 170 last Friday evening inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Nico Carrillo has entirely accepted his fate and vowed to claim a world title eventually.

In a recent Instagram post, Nico Carrillo thanked all his supporters and shared his thoughts about the match. In one part of the video, he discussed his renewed fire to capture a 26-pound golden belt.

Additionally, 'King of the North' also hints at the possibility of moving up to a heavier weight class to prioritize his health and perform better in his matches, as he stated:

"I will get that gold, still. That was just tell-tale sign that thing that it wasn't meant to be at that weight. And at the end of the day, health is the most important thing in one's [inaudible], I've put my body through that again. So, just 155 now and that won't ever happen again."

Nico Carrillo weighs in on possible featherweight switch

During the same IG video, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative has confirmed his desire to move up in the featherweight division to solely focus on training and technique during fight camps.

This decision could put him in mouth-watering bouts with top contenders in the weight class like Luke Lessei, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Jo Nattawut, and Bampara Kouyate, as he announced:

"Obviously, I'm moving up to 155 now. Fight camps will be so much happier and focused on training rather than focused on what we need to pound to get the weight off. I do feel like, it's obviously heartbreaking to learn the lesson like this but this is a new chapter."

Fans can rewatch all the exciting action from ONE 170 via watch.onefc.com.

