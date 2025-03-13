“I will give my all” - Kana Morimoto ready to put everything on the line in world title challenge against Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto is brimming with confidence as she prepares to give her Japanese compatriots a reason to celebrate when she steps inside the historic Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172 on March 23.

There, 'Krusher Queen' is set to challenge Phetjeeja Lookjaoporongtom for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship in a scheduled five-round encounter.

As the highly anticipated showdown approaches, Kana took to Instagram to reassure her fans that everything is on the right track. She originally wrote this in her native tongue:

"I will give my all and finish every day without compromising. With 11 days left, I will continue to increase my powers until match day."

The 32-year-old Japanese sensation has built a reputation for her devastating knockout power that paved the way for her to capture a K-1 world championship.

Kana arrived in ONE Championship as a decorated veteran with loads of fanfare behind her. However, she dropped a heartbreaking decision loss against fellow legend Anissa Meksen in her promotional debut.

But this past January, she roared back with a stellar performance against Moa Carlsson, reaffirming what many already believed — Kana is primed for a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Litmus test awaits Kana Morimoto at ONE 172

There is no doubt that Kana Morimoto faces a daunting task at ONE 172, where she will square off with Phetjeeja Lookjaoporongtom.

The Thai heroine burst onto the ONE stage with four consecutive stoppage victories before authoring a statement win over Anissa Meksen to claim the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Phetjeeja then reported for duty a few months later for a high-stakes duel versus Janet Todd, solidifying her reign as the undisputed queen of the division.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

