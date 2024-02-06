"I will gladly f**k you up" - Conor Benn shares DMs from heated conversation with Adrien Broner

Conor Benn and Adrien Broner do not like each other, as evidenced by their recent DM spat, which Benn shared on his Instagram Stories.

Benn responded to Broner challenging him to a bout and describing him as an easy matchup. Before long, Broner launched an expletive-ridden tirade, promising to beat the Englishman, who offered him a curt and condescending response.

However, it was Broner's insults that stood out:

"Ok I will gladly f**k you up b**ch *ss n***a and after I'm done I'm go pop open a brand new bottle in the middle of the ring f**k ya!!!!"

Broner's bottle remark stems from Benn referring to the former's 2021 parole violation, which consisted of Broner's failure to enroll in an alcohol treatment program. While there are no official negotiations between the pair, the bout would easily be the most high-profile boxing match of Benn's career to date.

The Englishman recently outboxed Peter Dobson en route to a unanimous decision win. Meanwhile, Broner, who is seven years his senior, last faced and defeated Bill Hutchinson via unanimous decision.

His most famous victory, however, is possibly his split-decision win over Paulie Malignaggi, although that had more to do with Broner's post-fight interview than his performance inside the ring. During it, he claimed to not only have taken his foe's WBA welterweight title, but a woman with whom Malignaggi was allegedly in a prior relationship.

Are Conor Benn and Adrien Broner undefeated?

As of this date, Conor Benn is an unbeaten boxer with 23 wins and no losses. Furthermore, he has no draws or no contests on his record, having been victorious in every single one of his fights.

The same, however, cannot be said for Adrien Broner, who was once compared to the great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Broner spent most of his career as an undefeated talent. However, his record was not spotless, as he had a no contest as early as his fifth fight. His first loss occurred in his 28th fight, when he was outboxed by Marcos Maidana.

Now, a little over 10 years later, his record sits at 35–4–1 (1 NC).