"I will kill myself, you know" - Merab Dvalishvili names one UFC fighter who he absolutely couldn't bear losing to

Top-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili recently named the fighter he can't bear to lose to.

The fighter in question is former champion Petr Yan, who 'The Machine' has already beaten. Dvalishvili and Yan squared off at UFC Fight Night 221 last year, and the Georgian won the fight in dominant fashion, walking away with a unanimous decision victory.

Dvalishvili was never a fan of Yan. While he doesn't resonate with the Russian's perceived overconfidence, their clash carried even more weight due to the conflict between Russia and Georgia.

'The Machine' felt a strong sense of responsibility to represent his country, and he knew his performances in the octagon would be closely watched by his fellow Georgians. He was determined to win the fight because he believed it was not only about him, but about his entire country.

In a recent episode of MIGHTYcast, Dvalishvili spoke to the former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and had this to say about 'No Mercy':

''Let me tell you, only one guy if I lost against him, Petr Yan, I will kill myself you know because he is not good guy you know. He's not humble.''

Catch Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (18:56):

Dvalishvili recently defeated former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo via a unanimous decision at UFC 298.

On the other hand, Yan is scheduled to face Song Yadong at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Merab Dvalishvili is ready to serve as a backup fighter at UFC 299

Merab Dvalishvili is willing to compete at the next pay-per-view and has declared that he's available to be the backup fighter for the next UFC title bout.

Sean O'Malley will defend the UFC bantamweight title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 on March 9. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Dvalishvili was asked about potentially being the backup in case O'Malley or Vera withdraws from the next pay-per-view.

'The Machine' replied:

"I am crazy. I am crazy. I will take it, no problem."

Check out the clip below:

At the UFC 298 post-fight presser, UFC CEO Dana White didn't commit to giving Dvalishvili the backup role, but acknowledged the Georgian's status as the clear-cut No.1 contender at 135 pounds.