“I will knock her out” – Xiong Jing Nan banking on "rich experience" to put ‘Wondergirl’ to sleep

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan has seen it all against the best in her decorated MMA career.

So much so, that ‘The Panda’ remains unfazed by what Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak brings to the table at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

On September 29, Xiong will be entering unfamiliar territory as she figures in a special rules all-striking affair against the dangerous Thai striker inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Sanda specialist will return to her roots, as she battles ‘Wondergirl’ in a boxing match in four-ounce gloves.

Speaking with the world’s largest martial arts organization ahead of this must-watch showdown, Xiong confidently guaranteed victory in the most decisive way possible:

“I think I have rich experience in the skills required and my previous contests. Of course, I will knock her out.”

Xiong Jing Nan has been an immovable force in the women’s ranks, sporting an 18-2 career record, which includes nine wins against world-class opponents under the ONE banner.

The Evolve MMA superstar has two sensational victories over ONE atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee and has seven successful world title defenses to her name.

As far as experience fighting the best goes, Xiong certainly trumps ‘Wondergirl’ in that regard.

However, it is worth noting that the Thai fan favorite has had her fair share of wars in the Muay Thai circuit and does possess the striking prowess to bring the fight to Xiong.

Do you think ‘The Panda’s confidence is well-warranted? Or will we see a shocking upset courtesy of ‘Wondergirl’?

We’ll have all the answers soon enough at ONE Fight Night 14. The star-studded spectacle will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.