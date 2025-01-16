"I will knock him out or submit him" - Fabricio Andrade confident he'll stop Kwon Won Il to continue reign as bantamweight king

Fabricio Andrade is confident he'll get his year off to a flyer in signature fashion —with a highlight-reel finish.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion faces a tough assignment at ONE 170 against 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il in a rematch that has been almost three years in the making.

'Wonder Boy' handed the South Korean a night to forget at ONE 158 in June 2022. The Brazilian, then a surging contender who called himself the uncrowned king of the division, landed a clean liver kick that left Kwon down in a mere 62 seconds.

While it could be hard to repeat history in exact circumstances, Fabricio Andrade guarantees he'll find a route past his foe again and walk out of Bangkok's Impact Arena with his gold and hand raised.

Before he returns on Jan. 24, the Brazilian martial artist sat down with ONE Championship to share his goals for this fight, saying:

"In the fight, I will show that I am better than him. I know how to beat him, and I will knock him out or submit him."

He has amassed four knockouts and one submission in his ONE Championship career so far. Apart from his finish of Kwon, Andrade has slept Jeremy Pacatiw, Li Kai Wen, and John Lineker.

If history can repeat itself, another memorable day out in the office could be on the cards for 'Wonder Boy' next Friday.

Fabricio Andrade says he'll "eventually find holes" in Kwon Won Il's arsenal

Kwon Won Il heads into this fixture off a fine run of results after the upsetting loss he absorbed against Fabricio Andrade.

The No.3-ranked South Korean bagged a trio of TKOs against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, Artem Belakh, and Mark Abelardo.

As impressive as that may be, the defending king remains sure that he'll be able to find holes in his opposition the more they start trading.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, 'Wonder Boy' declared:

"I'm very confident that I will eventually find holes in his game and stop the fight."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

