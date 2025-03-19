“I will be the one to bury him six feet under” - Rodtang warns Takeru that he’ll beat him up worse than Superlek did 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon dished out a spine-chilling warning to his ONE 172 opponent Takeru Segawa.

The image of 'The Natural Born Krusher's' badly bruised leg from his war with Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year is still one of the most haunting injuries in combat sports.

'The Iron Man', though, guaranteed that Takeru will have it even worse once he's done with him in their five-round flyweight kickboxing war this coming Sunday, March 23, at Saitama Super Arena.

The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE Championship:

“When Takeru lost to Superlek, he said in an interview that it made him feel like he was dying alive. So in this fight, I will be the one to bury him six feet under.”

Rodtang has been itching to get his hands on Takeru ever since the former K-1 two-division world champion joined the world's largest martial arts organization.

While an injury delayed this long-overdue showdown, the world will finally witness two of the most exciting 135-pound strikers trade heavy leather in arguably the most stacked combat sports event of 2025.

To be fair, Takeru proved he could weather some brutal punishment after refusing to quit amidst Superlek's merciless leg kicks.

We'll soon see if the Thai megastar can break the Japanese warrior's tenacity at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Catch this historic event via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Takeru admits his leg has been permanently damaged by Superlek

Takeru already came to terms that his left leg will likely never be the same again.

While 'The Natural Born Krusher's was able to rehabilitate his fractured knee, he admits it's still far from its previous form. Takeru told ONE:

"Regarding skill and technique, everyone has told me that the most obvious shortcoming I exhibited was my inability to check those leg kicks. That is true, but the injury to my leg has not fully healed even now."

Meanwhile, Rodtang also throws heavy leg kicks of his own and it will be interesting to see if he'll look to chop down Takeru at ONE 172.

