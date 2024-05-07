"I will rip his arms off" - Ryan Garcia unleashes on Conor McGregor over recently deleted rant, accuses the Irishman of evading drug tests

Ryan Garcia recently sounded off on Conor McGregor after he blasted him in a since-deleted tweet. Although they appeared to be on good terms, that has since changed after 'The Notorious' criticized him following his failed drug test.

'KingRy' has made plenty of headlines for his antics before his most recent bout against Devin Haney and after the bout due to the failed drug test. He has denied that he willingly took PEDs and has since requested his B sample be re-tested.

While speaking with Bob Menery, the 25-year-old responded to the Irishman's deleted tweet and blasted him for removing himself from the USADA testing pool during his hiatus. Garcia claimed that McGregor had been doing drugs and mentioned that he believes he could easily beat him in a fight. He said:

"What's [McGregor's] problem? Didn't he run away from drug tests? Didn't he, like, two and a half years was escaping drugs?...Like, this dude's a clown, he just got off his rocker. He fu**ing did a bunch of cocaine...F*** him, I will beat the fu** out of him. All of a sudden he woke up and chose violence, what's up?...I would beat the f*** out of Conor McGregor. I will rip his arms off complete by myself with just one hand."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments regarding Conor McGregor's deleted tweet below:

Ryan Garcia claims his failed drug test was an inside job

Ryan Garcia recently sounded off on his failed drug test as he made a bold claim concerning the legitimacy of the results.

'KingRy' hasn't taken too kindly to the criticism from the likes of Conor McGregor and his opponent Devin Haney. Ring Magazine tweeted a video of Garcia among a group of fans and mentioned that his failed drug test was a way to set him up. He said:

"They're all trying to take my victory away. This is bull f***in sh*t, bro. I've never seen a bigger inside job in my life. Do your research. They are f***ing trying to take my victory away from me. I don't know why. They see a Mexican on top and they wanna take him down."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments regarding his failed drug test below:

