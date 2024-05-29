“I will rise above this setback” - Stamp Fairtex vows to come back a stronger version of herself from nasty knee injury

Stamp Fairtex vows to come back stronger from one of the most difficult struggles of her legendary career.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion suffered a debilitating knee injury when she tore the meniscus in her left knee while training for her supposed world title defense at ONE 167.

She underwent surgery on May 20 and is now undergoing physical therapy.

Stamp was originally scheduled to defend her throne against close friend and training partner Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at Impact Arena, but the injury forced her to the sidelines, where she now plans on coming back stronger than ever.

In an Instagram video, Stamp was shown talking to a ONE Championship crew and walking around her hospital room on her own power.

Stamp Fairtex wrote:

"The road to recovery will be long, but with courage and determination in myself, any obstacle can be overcome. This knee injury was unexpected, but I refuse to let it be a roadblock."

She added:

"I will rise above this setback, stronger than before. The comeback is always stronger than the setback. Just watch. 🤍🤍🙏"

Stamp was a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and her fight against Zamboanga would have been the first time she would defend her MMA throne.

Following news of her injury, and subsequent surgery, ONE Championship elevated the world title fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut to main event status.

Tawanchai's defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Nattawut will now close ONE 167, which is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stamp Fairtex admits getting emotional after doctors told her she won't be fighting at ONE 167

Ever the trooper, Stamp Fairtex initially wanted to forego surgery and face Denice Zamboanga with a compromised knee.

Doctors, however, immediately stopped Stamp's stubbornness and told the atomweight MMA queen that she would have to undergo surgery to repair the damaged knee.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp admitted getting emotional upon hearing the doctors' advice.

"Cry, I cried. When the doctor called, he told me to take a long break and I cried and cried in my room. I was crying and brushing away my tears, even when I was in the shower."

