"I will take his head and the belt"- Jorge Masvidal sends ominous warning to Kamaru Usman over rematch

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently claimed that he would like to run things back with Jorge Masvidal in a rematch from UFC 251. Responding to Usman's comments, Gamebred took to Twitter and reflected on how he ended up breaking his nose during the fight.

Sending an ominous message to The Nigerian Nightmare, Jorge Masvidal stated that he would end up taking Usman's welterweight title and his head if he was given three weeks.

Here is what Jorge Masvidal wrote in response to Kamaru Usman's comments:

Showed up with a nose. Left with a broken nose. I get at least 3 weeks I take his head and the belt https://t.co/lNJZqmFTkx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 2, 2021

At UFC 251, Kamaru Usman was set to defend his UFC welterweight title against Gilbert Burns. However, Durinho was forced to pull out of the fight and instead, Jorge Masvidal stepped up as Usman's challenger.

Masvidal ended up taking the title fight on six days' notice. Despite a resilient performance at UFC 251, Gamebred failed to win his first UFC world championship, with Usman ending up securing a rather comfortable victory via decision.

Since that fight, both men haven't stepped foot in the Octagon. However, it is not long before the reigning champion gets back into the cage, as he prepares for a title defense against a long-term teammate.

What's next in store for Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman?

Jorge Masvidal is rumored to fight Colby Covington next. The two former best friends have been going at each other for a while now, and the BMF champion could finally share the Octagon with Chaos later this year.

On the other hand, Kamaru Usman will be returning to the Octagon later this month. The reigning UFC welterweight champion is set to defend his title against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258.

Usman has already beaten both Covington and Masvidal. However, the winner of the fight between Gamebred and Chaos could face The Nigerian Nightmare in a rematch.

UFC 258 is set to take place on the 13th of February and will also feature the likes of Jim Miller and Kelvin Gastelum, besides Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.