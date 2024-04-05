"I will be there" - Maycee Barber confirms her plans to attend UFC 300

Maycee Barber will be taking part in the UFC 300 action live in person.

'The Future' is coming off a win on the previous UFC numbered event when she notched a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 on March 9. This time out though, she will not be donning the gloves and will be enjoying the pugilistic proceedings cage-side.

Barber was engaging in fan Q&A via her Instagram story and one fan asked if she would be attending the tentpole pay-per-view event on April 13.

In response to the fan inquiry about UFC 300, Maycee Barber said:

"I will be there!! Who else is going?!"

Maycee Barber and the UFC flyweight hierarchy

The 25-year-old sits at number four in the UFC flyweight division right now and bumped Cerminara back one spot to number seven after the former UFC flyweight title challenger was bested by Barber on points.

The native of the United States sits well within the 125-pound rankings but there are other key players in the weight category beyond Maycee Barber. No.2-ranked Manon Fiorot is on the heels of defeating No.3-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield in their March 30 UFC Fight Night headliner.

'The Beast' is presumably next up to face the winner of UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defending her gold against former divisional queen Valentina Shevchenko. This will be the trilogy bout for Grasso and Shevchenko who take on the roles of opposing coaches on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Jessica Andrade sits at number five in the flyweight rankings although her next bout is at strawweight. The former UFC strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger will test her skill against Marina Rodriguez at the aforementioned UFC 300.

Rose Namajunas is climbing the 125-pound rankings and is now number six in the division following her recent victory over Amanda Ribas, who presently sits at number nine in the weight class.

Rounding out the remainder of the top 10 UFC flyweights are Natalia Silva at number eight, while Viviane Araujo is No.10. Silva is coming off a unanimous decision win over Araujo in their UFC Fight Night main card bout on February 3.

