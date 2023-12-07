“I will try to use my knees and maybe elbows” – Roman Kryklia ‘excited’ to use added Muay Thai weapons against Alex Roberts

Heavyweight knockout artist Roman Kryklia is excited about the opportunity to use some of his other tools when he makes his Muay Thai debut under the ONE Championship banner.

This Friday night, fight fans will see some of the best strikers in the world compete in a series of can’t-miss Muay Thai matchups. Chief among them will be the ONE Fight Night 17 main event that pits reigning two-division ONE kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia against promotional debutant Alex Roberts.

The winner will leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as the first-ever ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking about his highly anticipated debut in the art of eight limbs, Kryklia is excited over the opportunity to close the distance and use his knees and elbows to get the job done.

“I’m excited to use my elbows. but actually, in this fight, I will try to keep a long distance so I can land some fast punches, and within short distance, I will try to use my knees and maybe elbows,” Kryklia told CountFilms TV. “I don’t entirely know yet, but we will see.”

Roman Kryklia has dispatched every man who has stood in front of him inside the Circle

Going into his sixth appearance with the promotion, Roman Kryklia has remained perfect, dispatching all five of his opponents, many of them with extreme prejudice. In his last three contests, the two-division titleholder has earned highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against the likes of Murat Aygun, Guto Inocente, and Iraj Azizpour.

However, all of those KOs have come in kickboxing, where eight-ounce gloves are used. With Kryklia strapping on four-ounce gloves for the very first time, he will undoubtedly have a significant boost in power, but so will his opponent.

If Roman Kryklia isn’t careful, he could find himself on the wrong side of another noteworthy knockout inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Who leaves The Land of Smiles as the first-ever heavyweight Muay Thai world champion? Find out this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.