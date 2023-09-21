Rodtang proud he could represent Thailand in stunning U.S. debut: “A Thai built a name there”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was thrilled for the opportunity to represent his home country of Thailand during ONE Championship’s critically acclaimed North American debut in May.

ONE Fight Night 10 featured a who’s who of combat sports royalty, including representatives from The Land of Smiles, Stamp Fairtex, and Rodtang. ‘The Iron Man’ successfully defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at the event, scoring a stunning second-round knockout against Mexican standout Edgar Tabares.

Speaking with Antoine Pinto about his debut in the United States and the overwhelming show of support he received from the live audience, Rodtang said:

“I was so happy. I didn’t carry a flag, but I went there as a Thai, a Thai that built a name there. And it was a city that I wanted to go to, it was a gold mine. It is a special country.”

Rodtang’s U.S. debut was nothing short of spectacular and ‘The Iron Man’ will look to give fight fans something more to celebrate when he returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai for a showdown with one of the promotion’s most skilled strikers, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

After capturing the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in an impressive showing against Daniel Puertas in January, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is turning his attention back toward establishing himself as perhaps the greatest fighter in the sport today. Of course, that will be no easy task as he takes on a man who has never known defeat in ONE’s stacked Muay Thai division.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.