"I didn't win against just anyone" - Alexis Nicolas explains why win over "legend" Regian Eersel is a crowning achievement

Alexis Nicolas did what no fighter in ONE Championship has accomplished in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 last Friday, April 5 — beat Regian Eersel.

For that reason, the French kickboxing star, the promotion's newly minted ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion, sees this as the biggest victory of his exciting career.

After all, not many — potentially only a handful of people from the martial arts community — predicted a huge upset in favor of 'Barboza' inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

During the official post-event press conference, the reigning divisional king explained why this tops his past accolades.

Alexis Nicolas shared:

"I'm very proud. I didn't win against just anyone. I won against Regian Eersel, the legend. And I'm very proud. I worked hard. That was the game plan with my gym, Mahmoudi Gym. So thank you, thank you. It was a crazy fight."

Watch the full interview here:

Both warriors treated fans to an instant classic inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, profusely trading bombs in a back-and-forth world title contest.

The European striking standouts left everyone on the edge of their seats. Every block, attack, or defense, was met with reverberating cheers by the Thai audience that always show their appreciation for a good old scrap.

Though Eersel, a two-sport ONE world champion, had his moments in the fast-paced tie, Alexis Nicolas looked to be the more solid fighter between the pair as the match progressed.

The Mahmoudi Gym representative's boxing, movement, and work off his backfoot kept frustrating 'The Immortal,' who looked anything but what his nickname suggested.

In the end, the 25-year-old challenger closed out the show, covered in gold confetti, to mark a new era in the lightweight kickboxing division.

Who could be next for Alexis Nicolas?

Regian Eersel's past contenders, primarily Dmitry Menshikov, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Arian Sadikovic would have their eyes on the new divisional king.

However, they'd be badly mistaken if they assumed Alexis Nicolas would be a far easier hurdle to overcome than the Sityodtong Amsterdam superstar.

The Frenchman has looked outstanding in his two appearances on the global stage of the promotion, and he will only be filled with confidence and belief after being the first man to end Eersel's terrifying five-year reign and 22-fight win streak.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card via the free event replay function.

Poll : What's next for Alexis Nicolas? Defend his gold Attempt for two-sport glory 0 votes View Discussion