"I have to win by knockout" - Phetjeeja says she can't leave her title defense in the hands of the judges versus Kana in Japan

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom knows that fighting on hostile territory has a disadvantage, especially if the fight goes the full distance.

This is exactly what she will be facing on March 23 at ONE 172 when she welcomes the challenge of challenger Kana Morimoto for the coveted 26-pound golden belt in front of her home faithful at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In her pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar mentioned that fighting in another country is a fun experience but acknowledged that she needs to get a finish or a lopsided win on points to assure victory. She said:

"Competing overseas is a good experience for me because I have to win by knockout or decisively - otherwise, I'll lose."

'The Queen' is fresh off her victory against American legend Janet Todd in March 2024 via unanimous decision to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Phetjeeja also holds a perfect 6-0 record under the world's largest martial arts organization, with wins over the likes of Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandes, Celest Hansen, and Anissa Meksan.

Phetjeeja thinks that Kana can't survive five rounds with her at ONE 172

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative talked about one crucial factor that Kana lacks heading into their championship battle. According to Phetjeeja, 'Krusher Queen' doesn't have the gas tank to go full five rounds, especially after watching her previous fight against Moa Carlsson in January at ONE Friday Fights 95.

Phetjeeja observed that Kana's cardio ran out late in the second frame, as she told ONE Championship in an interview:

"And another thing is, I'm not sure she has the gas for five rounds. Because last year when I watched her fight, she seemed to run out of gas at the end of the second round."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The exciting event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

