Phetjeeja has her radar locked on world title defense against Kana in Saitama at ONE 172: "Focus on doing my best in the fight"

'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom expects to be tested to the fullest when she shares the circle alongside Japanese kickboxing great Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

With that in mind, the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, who defends her gold inside the Saitama Super Arena, is blocking out any unwanted noise in the lead-up to her first fight of 2025.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja talked about her fight camp and her single-minded focus, saying:

"Right now, I don't care about anything except focusing on doing my best in the fight."

Phetjeeja has impressed fight fans around the world with her dynamite striking arsenal across six appearances on the global stage.

She opened her account with a second-round TKO of Fani Peloumpi at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March 2023.

Within the space of six months, the Team Mehdi Zatout martial artist added another trio of highlight-reel finishes against Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

Soon, the lucrative six-figure deal arrived, and then, the moment that she had been waiting for: A chance to fight for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title against legendary Algerian-French Anissa Meksen.

The 23-year-old put out a striking clinic of the highest degree to see off 'C18' before swapping her interim crown for the lineal belt when she challenged Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 in March last year.

She hopes to keep the momentum going against Kana at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Phetjeeja thinks Kana doesn't have the stamina to last the distance in Japan

In case she doesn't see off Kana with another trademark knockout, Phetjeeja reamins confident she'll easily outpoint the challenger if the match reaches the distance.

In the same interview, the Thai striker believes the Japanese striker doesn't have the gas tank to last with someone as aggressive as her. She said:

"I'm not sure she has the gas for five rounds. Because last year when I watched her fight, she seemed to run out of gas at the end of the second round."

