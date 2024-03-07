“People said I was no match for her” – Phetjeeja proved doubters wrong by beating Anissa Meksen at her own game

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom didn’t just claim interim gold in her last match but also proved her doubters wrong.

The Thai phenom captured the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title when she outclassed the legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja expressed her elation in not just beating Meksen but proving that she belongs within Kickboxing’s pantheon of world champions.

She said:

“I’m happy and proud of myself that my hard work has come to fruition. Anissa is one of the top contenders in this division. She never lost to anyone in ONE before. It made me worry at first because she is a really good striker, and we fought under kickboxing rules.”

The interim atomweight kickboxing queen added:

“Some people said I was no match for her. But when I managed to beat her, it made me feel like I could take another big step to a whole new level.”

Meksen is a seven-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion and is often regarded as one of the greatest strikers ever. Despite her opponent’s reputation, Phetjeeja showed Meksen why the new generation is about to take over.

The 22-year-old went into an offensive barrage throughout the 25-minute fight, ultimately taking a dominant unanimous decision win in front of her home fans in Bangkok.

Phetjeeja eyes undisputed gold at ONE Fight Night 20

Fittingly called ‘The Queen’, the 206-win superstar now has a shot at undisputed gold when she faces ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in a world title unification match at ONE Fight Night 20.

Todd and Phetjeeja will close out the all-female card on International Women’s Day this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In the same interview, Phetjeeja said a win over Todd would make her the top women’s striker on the planet.

"I will be able to call myself the best pound-for-pound women’s striker in the world after winning this fight.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.