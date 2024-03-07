The highly-touted Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom came to ONE Championship like an unstoppable hurricane that devastated everything in its wake.

The 22-year-old, who already has 200 career wins to her name, blasted everyone on her path en route to becoming the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Phetjeeja even silenced her critics when she outclassed one of the best female strikers in the world today, Anissa Meksen, at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year. The Thai KO artist deservingly earned hefty $50,000 bonuses along the way, and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Phetjeeja told ONE:

“My goal for 2024 is to fight on a higher level and to get more fight money. Because in Thailand female fighters are paid much less than males.”

Moreover, ‘The Queen’ wants to put on more exciting performances, particularly in her biggest fight to date.

Phetjeeja will look to become the undisputed ruler of the division when she duels atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20. She added:

“I’m not satisfied with my two latest performances, so I need to work harder to make sure I won’t lose in ONE. Because we only have the best female strikers in ONE. So I need to improve myself more.”

Phetjeeja claims she has the blueprint to unseat Janet Todd

While Phetjeeja has the utmost respect for her opponent Todd, she’s looking to spoil the American’s retirement fight with another massive win.

Plus, the 22-year-old Thai already found a supposed hole in ‘JT’s armor, which she’ll look to capitalize on this coming Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

‘The Queen’ told ONE:

“Her weakness, without giving away too much of my game plan, is with the way she throws her punches. She kind of puts her weight behind it and leaves certain parts of herself exposed.”

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America