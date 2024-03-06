ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is a great judge of talent and knows greatness when he sees it.

It comes as no surprise that the Canadian-Italian striker is also enamored by Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom’s undeniable skill in the striking arts.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Di Bella had nothing but praise for the interim atomweight kickboxing queen, who remains perfect in five bouts inside the ONE circle.

Di Bella even went to great lengths and claimed the 22-year-old Thai could even go down as the greatest to ever do it once it’s all said and done.

“She’s good, man. If she’s not the best female striker yet, I think she will be. She’s only [22 years old]. If not now, she will be.”

See the full interview below:

It’s hard to disagree with Jonathan Di Bella’s assessment, considering Phetjeeja only lost six times in 206 career fights.

‘The Queen’ will be up for her stiffest challenge yet this coming Friday, as she tries to become the undisputed world champion of the division by ending Janet Todd’s reign at ONE Fight Night 20.

The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Di Bella’s next title defense set against Prajanchai

While Di Bella expects great things from Phetjeeja, he’s embarking on his own quest for perfection on April 5.

The undefeated slugger will throw hands with ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Beating the Thai legend will surely be a massive addition to Di Bella’s already glaring career resume.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com)