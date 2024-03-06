“She is a killer” – Jonathan Di Bella in awe of Phetjeeja’s perfect run in ONE Championship

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is in awe of the perfect run of Thai sensation Phetjeeja in ONE Championship, and he likes her chances of unifying the atomweight kickboxing world title belts later this week.

‘The Queen,’ who is the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing title holder, collides with reigning divisional champion Janet Todd of the United States in a unification bout on the all-women’s ONE Fight Night 20 card, which is set for March 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pheetjeeja is coming off five impressive victories in all of last year, something Di Bella said should work for her against Todd, who is making her return to action after a year.

Jonathan Di Bella shared to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

“I crossed paths with Phetjeeja in my last fight, she was in our locker room, and she is a killer, man. A killer. I love Janet, but just that her inactivity kills. I felt it a bit when I fought Zhang in kickboxing, I haven't done it in three years.”

Watch the interview below:

While he is excited to see how Todd versus Phetjeeja will unfold, Jonathan Di Bella is also preparing for his scheduled title clash next month.

The Canadian-Italian champion will defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing title against the division’s Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5. It will also take place at Lumpinee.

It will mark the second defense of Di Bella of the world title he won in October 2022 over Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship’s official website.

Jonathan Di Bella to shoot for KO against Prajanchai only if opportunity presents itself

Canadian-Italian champion Jonathan Di Bella would love to have a KO victory over Prajanchai PK Saenchai in their scheduled title clash next month. However, he was quick to say that he would not rush things and would go for a finish only if the opportunity presents itself.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout will defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against the division’s Muay Thai king at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

In the interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Quebec native shared that he is not ruling out a KO finish in his favor against Prajanchai. But he is going to see the look presented to him first and take it from there.

He said:

“We’ll see [about a knockout]. I don’t really like talking much before a fight or yeah. I’ll do my actions in the ring. But yeah, you never know, you never know. We’ll see on the fight that night. We’ll see how the fight goes. I won’t look for it, but if it happens, it happens."

Di Bella is coming off a successful first title defense of his world title in October last year, defeating Australian-Thai challenger Danial Williams by unanimous decision.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, unified the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title belts back in December when he knocked out former divisional king Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their title clash.