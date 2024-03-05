“He’s ready to go” – Jonathan Di Bella confident Prajanchai wouldn’t need to adjust to kickboxing rules

ONE Friday Fights 58 is set to feature a clash of two world champions in the strawweight division when Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai return to the circle.

While Di Bella's opponent may be switching rulesets for this fight, the Thai striker is going right to the top of the division rather than taking on a top contender in order to earn his shot at the champion.

This doesn’t concern Jonathan Di Bella, as he believes that his opponent will be more than ready for this challenge given his vast experience in striking.

The defending champion previewed the matchup during an interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA:

“He’s ready to go. [He doesn’t need another warm-up fight for kickboxing]. He’s got 400 fights, so I think he’s ready.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella is hungry for more in ONE Championship

After winning the title with his fight of the year contender against Zhang Peimian in 2022, Jonathan Di Bella had to wait a while before returning to the circle.

Following his title defense against Danial Williams, Di Bella made it clear that he wants to remain active and continue taking on the biggest challenges that are out there for him.

He certainly appears to have had his wish granted with this champion vs champion clash with Prajanchai which will be his toughest test to date in ONE Championship.

The two strawweight titleholders will meet at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in what is sure to be a great contest.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on April 5.