"I have to win” - Usman Nurmagomedov explains how Umar’s loss at UFC 311 positively affected the Bellator champion’s mindset ahead of Paul Hughes bout

Usman Nurmagomedov recently opened up on how his brother's loss against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 has altered his mindset ahead of his own title fight against Paul Hughes at PFL Dubai on Jan. 25.

Umar Nurmagomedov had never been defeated prior to his clash with Dvalishvili on Jan. 18 for the bantamweight title. 'The Machine' pushed his opponent to the brink, with Nurmagomedov also suffering a broken hand in Round 2 that impacted his striking-based style.

The defeat was a brutal pill for Khabib Nurmagomedov to swallow, according to Islam Makhachev, who was backstage when 'The Eagle' returned from cornering Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.

However, the Bellator MMA lightweight champion does not appear to have been affected in the same way as his older cousin. The 26-year-old was recently interviewed by talkSPORT MMA, where he was asked to discuss his brother's loss to Dvalishvili. He said:

"It was [a] tough time, a hard time for me. But we agree with what happens with us, doesn't matter, good stuff or bad stuff. Alhamdulillah. It [didn't] make me weak, it just made me more mentally strong. I have to win my fight."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below (1:35):

Usman Nurmagomedov shares touching message with his brother after losing at UFC 311

Usman Nurmagomedov could not be part of his brother, Umar Nurmagomedov's, corner team for UFC 311 against Merab Dvalishvili due to preparations regarding his PFL Dubai clash against Paul Hughes.

'Young Eagle' suffered a unanimous decision defeat in his first UFC title shot, the first loss of his career.

It was revealed following the result that Nurmagomedov had broken his hand. In an interview with Submission Radio several days later, the 29-year-old's longtime coach Javier Mendez revealed that the title challenger didn't tell him, nor any of the other corner team members, about breaking his hand during the fight.

After tasting defeat for the first time in his career, the younger brother of 'Young Eagle' shared a heartfelt message with his sibling. The Bellator lightweight champion took to Instagram and wrote:

"People will always find flaws in you. Not everyone can please a person. You did a great job, broke your arm in the first round, but still took three rounds and fought like a man until the end... We accept the inevitable with dignity, fights are not the most important thing in life, it does not add or subtract the masculine. We will work on our mistakes and we will come back stronger than ever."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's post below:

