“I wish her the best for her future” – Smilla Sundell has nothing but respect for now-retired two-sport queen Janet Todd

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell has high regard for female fighters who helped pave the way for young warriors like her in the game. Among them is newly retired two-sport queen Janet Todd of the United States.

The 38-year-old American fighter called time on her career last month after an illustrious run in ONE Championship, where she became the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

She lost to Thai sensation Phetjeeja in their unification fight for the atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 20 by unanimous decision before riding into the sunset to focus, she said, on the next chapter of her life.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Smilla Sundell spoke about what Todd and the other fighters that came before meant to her as she was building her foundation as a martial artist.

The 19-year-old Stockholm, Sweden-born fighter said:

"I watched her fight with Stamp, back in the day. And I always watch Janet when she fights. So yeah, big respect for her and I wish her the best for her future."

Watch the interview below:

Smilla Sundell seeks to shore up her legacy as world champion at ONE Fight Night 22

Just like Janet Todd did in her career, Smilla Sundell is looking to solidify her standing as world champion of note under the ONE Championship banner when she returns to action next month.

'The Hurricane' will be defending the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. She is going up against Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova.

It will be her second defense of the world title she won in April 2022 over Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan by unanimous decision.

Her first successful defense came last September in an all-champion clash with atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil. She won by TKO in the third round.

Looking to cut her reign short is Diachkova, 29, who has been spotless in four fights to date since making her promotional debut in April last year.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime, free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

