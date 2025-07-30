  • home icon
  • "I wish I could look like this" - Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey's unfiltered recovery journey turns heads as she resumes MMA grind

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 30, 2025 12:09 GMT
Fans react to Ronda Rousey&rsquo;s physique. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Ronda Rousey’s physique. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Combat sports fans across the globe have taken notice of Ronda Rousey’s transformation with the help of MMA. Many were impressed by her dedication and hard work.

Rousey recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her current physique as she gets back in shape following the birth of her second daughter, Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha, in January earlier this year. In her post, the 38-year-old stated that sparring sessions have helped her significantly, writing:

''Here’s a little update on how the post baby recovery is going, thank you @dangarnernutrition for helping me reclaim my bodily identity from my 2nd pregnancy. Thank you @rickylundell @babyfacebenoit @abletowill and @aj_mma for gettin my a*s back in a cage again.''
She continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Please reserve your judgement for my messy room and smeared mirror, I just had a baby and am too tired to clean that sh*t up. I’ve heard recovery for the 2nd baby is easier than the first so maybe it’s partially due to that, but being able to train MMA again made such a huge difference this time - like my joints feel tighter and I just feel healthier and more sturdy compared to just doing regular gym... It’s been a blast finding joy in training again, I missed it, my body missed it.''
Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Good job mama''

Another one stated:

''22 years postpartum, I wish I could look like this''

Other fans wrote:

''For a woman that just had a baby, you look remarkably fit. I’ll always be impressed and amazed by you of you, Ronda Rousey.''
''You looked awesome all the way thru this process! Looking forward to whatever you do forward in your career!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @rondarousey on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @rondarousey on Instagram]

When Ronda Rousey opened up about her retirement from MMA

Ronda Rousey was the first UFC women's bantamweight champion, successfully defending her belt five times before losing it to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. A year later, she returned to challenge then-champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, suffering an opening-round knockout loss. Rousey then retired from the sport and began her WWE journey.

During a past interview with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Rousey discussed her mindset at that time, saying:

''I think it was difficult [to quit] in both judo and MMA, in that everyone else felt that they wanted more from me...And I think that’s a mistake that I made with MMA, was when I got to that point where I didn’t want it anymore, I kept doing it for everybody else.''
Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below (4:44):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
