"I wish I could look like this" - Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey's unfiltered recovery journey turns heads as she resumes MMA grind

Combat sports fans across the globe have taken notice of Ronda Rousey’s transformation with the help of MMA. Many were impressed by her dedication and hard work.Rousey recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her current physique as she gets back in shape following the birth of her second daughter, Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha, in January earlier this year. In her post, the 38-year-old stated that sparring sessions have helped her significantly, writing:''Here’s a little update on how the post baby recovery is going, thank you @dangarnernutrition for helping me reclaim my bodily identity from my 2nd pregnancy. Thank you @rickylundell @babyfacebenoit @abletowill and @aj_mma for gettin my a*s back in a cage again.''She continued:''Please reserve your judgement for my messy room and smeared mirror, I just had a baby and am too tired to clean that sh*t up. I’ve heard recovery for the 2nd baby is easier than the first so maybe it’s partially due to that, but being able to train MMA again made such a huge difference this time - like my joints feel tighter and I just feel healthier and more sturdy compared to just doing regular gym... It’s been a blast finding joy in training again, I missed it, my body missed it.''Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Good job mama''Another one stated:''22 years postpartum, I wish I could look like this''Other fans wrote:''For a woman that just had a baby, you look remarkably fit. I’ll always be impressed and amazed by you of you, Ronda Rousey.''''You looked awesome all the way thru this process! Looking forward to whatever you do forward in your career!''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @rondarousey on Instagram]When Ronda Rousey opened up about her retirement from MMARonda Rousey was the first UFC women's bantamweight champion, successfully defending her belt five times before losing it to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. A year later, she returned to challenge then-champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, suffering an opening-round knockout loss. Rousey then retired from the sport and began her WWE journey.During a past interview with Daniel Cormier on his YouTube channel, Rousey discussed her mindset at that time, saying:''I think it was difficult [to quit] in both judo and MMA, in that everyone else felt that they wanted more from me...And I think that’s a mistake that I made with MMA, was when I got to that point where I didn’t want it anymore, I kept doing it for everybody else.''Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below (4:44):