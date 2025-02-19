"I work well against a southpaw" - Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll sort out lefty Wei Rui with ease at ONE 171: Qatar

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently shared that he and his team have already come up with a winning recipe against upcoming challenger Wei Rui for their championship clash at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 in front of the Lusail Sports Arena.

Haggerty had an interview with seasoned journalist Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, where he discussed the things they did during this fight camp.

Additionally, the British combat sports superstar mentioned that Wei's fighting stance is a welcome sight for him since he knows how to deal with it, as he said:

"We've implemented a lot of game plans for this fight, more combinations, etc. And we know he's a southpaw, and I work well against a southpaw. So yeah, we're excited."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview here:

This world title battle marks the first defense of Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing crown after he captured it in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 against Fabricio Andrade via a second-round knockout.

Following this triumph, he split his next two fights in 2024 with a win over Felipe Lobo and a loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Jonathan Haggerty vows to bring his A-game against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

In another interview with Inside Fighting before his impending fight with Wei, the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative stated that he won't underestimate his opponent and bring his best form on fight night.

Furthermore, Haggerty said that he is excited to face the Chinese fighter:

"To fight the best of the best, I have to be at my best, too...So that's what we're working on, that' the condition we want to bring to Qatar. No stone unturned. We're excited for this one."

See the full interview below:

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 via watch.onefc.com. The stacked card goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

