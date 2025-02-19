Jonathan Haggerty wants to face winner of ONE 172 unification war between Superlek and Nabil Anane: "That’s the main goal”

Jonathan Haggerty will be watching on as two-sport king squares off with Nabil Anane next month at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

In one of five ONE world title fights scheduled for the mega-sized event inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Superlek will look to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Anane, the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder.

Haggerty, who held the bantamweight Muay Thai strap until suffering a brutal 49-second knockout loss against 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 168: Denver, has his sights set on challenging the winner in a bid to once again become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Haggerty told Inside Fighting:

"Beat Superlek. Beat Nabil. And, who knows, I keep saying it, and there’s always setbacks with me defending my belts...But yeah, that’s the main goal I think."

But before Jonathan Haggerty can turn his attention toward either a rematch with Superlek or a first-ever meeting with Anane, he'll have to get past one of the pound-for-pound best kickboxers in the world this Thursday, February 20.

Jonathan Haggerty puts his kickboxing gold up for grabs against P4P great Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Emanating from Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 171: Qatar will see Haggerty put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line against the division's top-ranked contender, Wei Rui.

A former K-1 champion, Wei earned his opportunity to challenge 'The General' via a stunning unanimous decision victory over ex-titleholder Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22 in May.

The 'Demon Blade' has also held titles under the Wu Lin Feng and GLORY of Heroes banner and goes into his sophomore appearance inside the Circle with 70 career wins, 26 of them coming by way of knockout.

Will Wei Rui take Haggerty's last remaining ONE world title, or will 'The General' climb back into the win column and keep his dreams of once again becoming a two-sport titleholder alive?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

