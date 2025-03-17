“I worked a lot on my core” - Nabil Anane toughened up his body in preparation for Superlek’s crushing blows 

The last time Nabil Anane shared the Circle with Superlek Kiatmoo9, he got folded like a lawn chair from a brutal body punch. To ensure that lightning won't strike twice at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Anane has made sure to work on that weakness that cost him before.

An undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned on Sunday, March 23, when double-champ Superlek runs it back with the interim king Anane inside the historic halls of Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

Standing at a whopping 6-foot-4, Anane often dwarfs every single one of his opponents. The only downside, however, is that it leaves him susceptible to leg kicks and body shots - something that 'The Kicking Machine' exploited greatly.

The 20-year-old, though, revealed that he has gotten stronger and more durable since losing his ONE debut. Nabil Anane told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I worked a lot on my core and did a lot for my abs. You can see on the Kulabdam fight, he hit me with so many body shots, and I was still there. I just worked on it a lot and I hope it doesn’t end in the same way this time."

Watch the full interview:

Nabil Anane says losing to Superlek was a lesson he needed to learn

Nabil Anane takes his ONE Championship debut defeat to Superlek in stride. After all, it was a painful but necessary reminder about how to succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

The pride of Team Mehdi Zatout said in the same interview:

"I learned that I have a lot of things to learn. Even though I was not 100 percent ready, I just stepped up. I got up and just let go of the past and I’m ready to do it again in a second fight. I showed that I grew up. Even though in this second fight I am still the underdog. They think I would lose again in the same way."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

