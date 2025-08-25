"I worry about him every day" - Shaquille O'Neal's son reacts to NBA legend's proposed boxing match against Will Smith's former bodyguard

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a boxing match with a former bodyguard of Hollywood icon Will Smith. 'Shaq's' son, however, isn't too thrilled at the prospect of his aging father lacing up the boxing gloves.

For context, Charles Alston, aka 'Charlie Mack', a former bodyguard of the 'Men in Black' actor, took aim at the NBA Hall of Famer during a recent interview, calling him out for a boxing match over an encounter years ago.

O'Neal accepted the fight in the comment section of the video, then took to Instagram to double down on his intentions to lace up the gloves against 'Charlie Mack'.

'Shaq's' son, Myles O’Neal, who was unaware of the development, was caught off guard when TMZ Sports asked him about the potential fight. The 28-year-old admitted that although he was wary of the idea, he'd support his father:

"I didn't know about this, but, I mean, he is old, he is very old... but hopefully I'll be there, actually I'm going to pull up... I see him throw still. He is pretty agile. I wouldn't say he should be in a boxing match."

He added:

"I worry about him every day. He do a lot of stuff, random stuff on the road. I don't know, a boxing match is kinda crazy, but you know I'm gonna be ringside. I'll support. I'll help train, stuff like that."

Check out Shaquille O'Neal's son, Myles, below:

O'Neal is no stranger to combat sports. He has had exhibition fights against boxing greats Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley. He also made an appearance on the 3rd annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, where he teamed up with The Big Show to choke slam Kane.

When Shaquille O'Neal named two men who intimidate him

Standing at 7'1", few men could present a physical threat to Shaquille O'Neal. However, there seem to be two individuals even the hulking NBA legend does not dare throw down against.

During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Shaq' recalled his encounters with former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones and boxing legend Mike Tyson, saying:

"There are only two times where people have touched me, I don't want to use the word scared, but when you turn around and see their face, you turn it off. So we were walking through the Super Bowl... and this motherf**ker hit me in my back hard as hell. I turned around like, 'Motherf**ker, oh what's up, Jon, how are you doing, my bro? Tyson did the same thing. I'm in a club and the motherf**ker hit me... I was like, 'Motherf**ker, oh what's up Mike, how are you doing?'"

